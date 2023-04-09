Cyprus will benefit from better Greek-Turkish relations says Dendias

The current improvement in Greek-Turkish relations can have both a positive impact both on the security and stability in the region as well as on efforts to resume talks on the Cyprus problem, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Sunday.
In an interview with Apogevmatini tis Kyriakis, he said the earthquakes in Turkey and the solidarity shown by Athens have “shaped a new landscape in Greek-Turkish relations” with the main features being the easing of tension in Turkish rhetoric.
Asked whether relations between Athens and Nicosia have been disturbed by Greece’s decision to support the Turkish IMO candidacy, Dendias said this “reflects the current improvement in the climate in Greek-Turkish relations and can only be assessed as positive.
“Positive both for peace and security in the wider region and for the efforts to resume negotiations aimed at a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in accordance with Security Council resolutions and compatible with the European acquis. Cypriot officials recently referred to this indisputable fact,” he added.
At the same time, he clarified that “relations between Athens and Nicosia continue to be excellent.
“In Cyprus, I informed the president of the Republic p and my friend Nikos Christodoulides as well as my Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, about the decision of the Greek government to support the Cypriot candidacy for re-election to category C of the IMO Council. During the same visit, our common national goal was confirmed: the solution of the Cyprus problem. For the Mitsotakis government, the Cyprus problem is a top national priority,” the Greek foreign minister said.
Regarding the agenda of the trilateral meeting with Cyprus and Israel that took place recently in Nicosia, Dendias noted that “the issue of the EastMed gas pipeline and the strategic importance of the EuroAsia Interconnector between Greece, Cyprus and Israel were discussed.
“These projects receive added practical and geostrategic value for the Eastern Mediterranean and the European Union, especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the need for energy independence and increased interconnection,” he stressed.
The Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum was also discussed, for which Dendias said, “we are positive about the prospect of participation of other countries, such as Turkey, under the basic condition of their respect for international law and the International Law of the Sea.”