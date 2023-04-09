April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest two for thefts valued at thousands of euro

By Katy Turner0133
The police on Sunday arrested two people for separate cases of theft, both of which saw the victims being robbed of thousands of euro.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia suspected of breaking into a building and stealing property worth €10,500. In the second case a 42-year-old woman was arrested after she is believed to have stolen €9,000 from a 51-year-old woman.

According to a police announcement, CID arrested the man at 10.30 on Sunday morning after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The robbery happened between December last year and March this year in an uninhabited house in Nicosia, from which five works of art, silverware and jewellery was stolen.

The goods are estimated to be worth €10,500.

During questioning, the man reportedly admitted to the theft and several of the items were found in his home.

Meanwhile, CID officers in Limassol arrested the woman after an arrest warrant was issued in her name.

According to the testimony of the 51-year-old woman, in October last year she gave €9,000 to the younger woman to send to a family member that lived in country the 42-year-old is from.

Instead, the younger woman reportedly kept the money.

She was arrested around noon on Sunday.

