April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaWorld

Russia says it has destroyed 70,000-tonne fuel depot near Zaporizhzhia

By Reuters News Service00
aftermath of a russian missile strike in zaporizhzhia

Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

It also said Russian forces had destroyed Ukraine army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and other artillery weapons in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Related Posts

Pope appeals to Russians on Ukraine, decries Middle East violence, in Easter message

Reuters News Service

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated

Reuters News Service

After tense night, thousands pray at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Reuters News Service

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: officials

Reuters News Service

Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Reuters News Service

DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign