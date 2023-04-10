April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessChinaInternational

InPics: Hainan well prepared for forthcoming China consumer products expo

By Xinhua News Agency03
china
This aerial photo taken on April 7, 2023 shows a view of Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will be held from April 10 to 15 in Haikou, capital of the southern tropical province of Hainan. All the preparations for the event have been completed by now.

1
This photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows a booth at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
2
This photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows an automated external defibrillator (AED) facility installed in Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
3
This photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows a booth at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
4
This photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows decorative installations for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
5
This aerial photo taken on April 7, 2023 shows a view of Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
6
This photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows a booth of Italy, the guest country of honor, at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the upcoming third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Related Posts

Corona beer maker Constellation sees 2024 profit above estimates on price hikes

Reuters News Service

Bitcoin use in the insurance industry

CM Guest Columnist

Cypriot company receives major investment to develop microRNA therapeutics

Panis Pieri

Oil steady as investors weigh tighter supply against growth outlook

Reuters News Service

How to use Bitcoin for market research and online surveys

CM Guest Columnist

China practices blockades on last scheduled day of Taiwan drills

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign