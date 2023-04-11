BPW Cyprus launches new Mentorship programme

April 11, 2023

At an event held on April 5, 2023, at the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) headquarters, BPW Cyprus launched the Mentorship programme “Ingredients of success and synergies for the successful female professional”. Programme sessions will be held through May 2023.

The programme aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and exceptional professionals, as well as young women taking the initial steps in their careers, through an experiential and transformative curriculum.

BPW Cyprus President Tasia Yiannnara Yiallourides, welcomed the initiative of the BPW English Speaking Club, under the guidance of its President, Raluca-Ioana Man, stressing the importance of the existence of such programmes for the development of both professionals and their businesses.

BPW Cyprus Mentorship programme 2023 launch

Raluca-Ioana Man, coordinator of the Mentorship Programme, will be a mentor for the Personal Branding, Leadership and Public Speaking sessions. Vaso Vardaki and Branka van der Linden will share the elements of a successful leadership. Fedonas Karapatakis will give us everything we need about the financial planning of our business and also of our personal life. Finally, Sandra Da Silva together with Raluca-Ioana Man will share with us the secrets of a dynamic speech.

Raluca-Ioana Man thanked BPW Cyprus for supporting this idea, as well as the Young Committee and all local BPWs, including the BPW English Speaking Club. She also thanked mentors Vaso Vardaki, Branka van der Linden, Fedonas Karapatakis and Sandra Da Silva for their excellent cooperation, all the members of BPW Cyprus for their continuous support, the CCCI for providing the venue for the programme sessions, and Makkas Winery for the wine served at the end of the event.

BPW Cyprus Mentorship programme 2023 launch

We are sure that, after the sessions, we will have highly-qualified professionals who will conquer not only the local, but also the global, market.

To learn more and to register online for the Mentorship programme, click on the link below:

