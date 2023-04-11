Three new exhibitions at Hambis Printmaking Museum

The Hambis Printmaking Museum in Platanisteia village presents three new art exhibitions this season. The annual exhibition presents a selection of print artwork the museum welcomed during the 2020-2022 period, whilst another exhibition titled Mythical Creatures takes place. The third exhibition, temporary, highlights engraving work with a focus on military history. More than 100 pieces are exhibited, among them books and more items from the museum’s collection.
New Acquisitions
The annual exhibition, New Acquisitions (Nees Apoktiseis 2020-2022) hosts 60 pieces which include printmaking work, books, artist’s books and other items from the museum that date back to the 16th century to today. The exhibition follows two directions, a voyage in space and time that offers a panorama of printmaking through the museum’s rich collection and a chance for visitors to come into contact with various printmaking techniques, both traditional and contemporary.
The work of numerous artists from around the world is exhibited in New Acquisitions (from Europe, Russia, Australia and Asia), including some big artist names in the industry. Some are by great creators of eras long gone while other work features Greek artists of the 20th and 21st century but also contemporary Cypriot printmakers.
Mythical Creatures
The exhibition Mythical Creatures is dedicated to children’s fantasy as it presents over 30 printmaking works from Europe which depict mythical creatures and monsters from Greek mythology. Beyond the immediate discovery of the creatures by the viewer, most engravings contain direct moral content, the struggle between Good and Evil, as well as the artist’s personal approach to the subject. Works that convey a symbolic or moral message are presented alongside lighter, smiling works by artists with fertile imaginations.
The annual exhibitions New Acquisitions and Mythical Creatures are open from now until February.
Stratevmeni Haraktiki
This exhibition, split into four sections, presents 30 works of printmaking or posters and four books and has socio-political undertones. Some entail the military involvement of Cypriots during the Turkish invasion as well as of other artists whose countries faced war. One section is dedicated to pieces of Greek and foreign artists on the Greek junta and the civil war in Greece while another highlights human rights.
Commenting on the exhibition, the museum said: “For the artists who were critical observers of the society of their time and of the ills of power or politically committed to the defence of the oppressed and the victims, engraving was and remains a privileged means of expressing their beliefs and struggles. With independent or embedded in magazines and books engravings, and later with posters, lithographed or offset, it becomes possible to inform and approach a large number of people and to encourage them to think and get involved directly, to mobilise.” Open at the village museum until June 15, the temporary exhibition features moments of history through printmaking artistic expression.
New Acquisitions and Mythical Creatures
Two annual exhibitions. April-October. Hambis Printmaking Museum, Platanisteia village. Wednesday-Sunday. 10am-1pm and 4pm-6pm. November-February 18. 10am-1pm and 3pm-5pm. Tel: 25-222772
Stratevmeni Haraktiki
Temporary exhibition. Until June 15. Hambis Printmaking Museum, Platanisteia village. Wednesday-Sunday. 10am-1pm and 4pm-6pm. Tel: 25-222772