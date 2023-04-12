April 12, 2023

Personal data leaked in Open University hack, unleashing host of GDPR issues

The wave of cyber-attacks crippling the online services of key Cyprus institutions was most serious at the Open University, as stolen personal data was leaked.

Personal data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou told state broadcaster RIK on Wednesday that the university’s management has been in contact with her office and provided additional information on the attack.

The recent wave of attacks also hit the University of Cyprus and the land registration websites – with the latter only recently back online after weeks of being inaccessible.

She emphasised that that all three incidents will be fully investigated, leading to recommendations and guidelines where needed and even the possibility of fines being imposed if serious gaps in digital security are uncovered.

Commenting on the severity of the attacks, Nicolaidou warned that every organisation – private or public – must ensure that protective measures are taken so there are no gaps in digital security, therefore ensuring the protection of personal data.

She explained that the attacks on the land registry and University of Cyprus appear to be more limited as there is no evidence of personal data having been leaked.

Cyber security gained renewed attention earlier this week after state websites went offline following a water leak in the room where the servers are being hosted.

The public has raised concerns and opposition party Akel mocked the government’s stated aim of a “digital transition”.

