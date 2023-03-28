March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Open University down after hack attack

By Andria Kades
The Open University

The Open University of Cyprus has been hacked, it announced on Tuesday. Its online teaching platform, web portal and application system are all currently down.

Updates on the state of the website will be made on social media and via email for members of the university community.

Earlier this month, the land registration website was down after a hack, and is gradually being restored.

