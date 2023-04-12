April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police investigate Chrorakas car fire

By Staff Reporter00
fire paphos
File photo

Paphos police on Wednesday are investigating a fire that broke out in a vehicle in Chlorakas.

According to the police spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, shortly after 1 am information was received that a car parked in a large field opposite the church of Panagia Chrysoaimatousis had caught fire. 

The fire service extinguished the fire and investigations determined the vehicle had been abandoned for long time.

Police located the 45-year-old owner who reported that the vehicle had been left there due to a mechanical problem.

Police cordoned off the scene and the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Limassol man arrested for burglary and violent attack

Staff Reporter

Cyprus real estate agents call for government support

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Eighty per cent of state digital services restored following server mishap

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s Weather: Rain and wind

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police investigate bomb threat to Limassol theatre

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign