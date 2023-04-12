April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ChinaUSAWorld

Trump accuses France’s Macron of pandering to China

By Reuters News Service00
french president macron on state visit in china
French President Emmanuel Macron inspects an honour guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Emmanuel Macron of pandering to China leader Xi Jinping during the French president’s recent closely watched visit to Beijing.

Trump, who seeks to regain the White House in 2024, forged an adversarial relationship with China during his presidency even as he called Xi his “very good friend.”

Trump in a television interview derided Democratic President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as having emboldened Russia, North Korea and China and sidelined the United States as a world leader – criticism that was often leveled at his own administration.

“You got this crazy world is blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say. And Macron, who’s a friend of mine, is over with China kissing his ass,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News late on Tuesday.

A senior French diplomat on Wednesday responded to Trump’s comments, telling reporters, “They are vile.” The diplomat pointed to Trump’s own comments during a November 2017 visit to Beijing, when he said “I don’t blame China” for the trade deficit.

At the end of his visit last week, Macron called on the European Union to reduce on dependence on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction.”

As president, Trump upended some tenets of America’s post-World War Two foreign policy by questioning the NATO alliance, alienating European partners and indulging autocrats.

Trump himself was accused of pandering to world leaders, autocrats in particular, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.

He praised Putin and was famously accused by his 2016 Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton of being “Putin’s puppet.” He held a summit with Kim in 2018 and declared at a rally with supporters that “we fell in love” after exchanging letters.

Related Posts

Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation, Meghan to stay in California

Reuters News Service

UN migration agency sounds alarm over sea deaths as EU arrivals rise

Reuters News Service

Biden urges N. Ireland leaders to seize ‘incredible economic opportunity’

Reuters News Service

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

Reuters News Service

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu -WHO

Reuters News Service

Kyiv compares Russia to Islamic State after beheading video

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign