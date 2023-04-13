April 13, 2023

Fire causes extensive damage to house in Larnaca

A house fire in Larnaca caused thousands of euros in damages, the fire service said in an announcement on Thursday.

According to their announcement, the fire broke out on Wednesday night in a room of the two-level house in Aradippou.

Two trucks were called to the scene to put out the blaze.

The two parents and their four children were in the home at the time the fire broke out but realised it quickly and managed to escape.

The room, where the fire broke out was severely damaged, while the rest of the home was affected by the smoke.

The fire service said that the damage to the home was estimated to be around €10,000.

