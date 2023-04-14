A minute with Argyris Loizou Slam poet

Where do you live?

In Larnaca; the creative heart of Cyprus

What did you have for breakfast?

Frappé, black, no sugar, iced.

Describe your perfect day

Sunshine, friends laughing telling stories, with the smell of souvla seemingly sizzling in the breeze.

Best book ever read?

Watchmen by Terry Pratchett because it won in a coin toss over The Second Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling.

Best childhood memory?

Anytime my father took us to the football at Anfield. Because of work I only saw him once a week so those memories are special to me.

What is always in your fridge?

Kean Orange Squash. Other varieties are available but they are not Kean orange squash.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

‘Dead In The Water’ (Noel Gallagher), ‘Ta Stefana ta Amilita’ (Costas Kakoyiannis), ‘Everyone’s Free To Wear Sunscreen’ (Baz Luhrmann), ‘Handlebars’ (Flobots), ‘Hold you’ (Gyptian), ‘Habits remix’ (Tove Lo), ‘Cold Little Heart’ (Michael Kiwanuka), ‘Poetry How Does it Feel’ (Akua Naru), ‘Back In The Game’ (Wu-Tang Clan)

What’s your spirit animal?

I feel I’m in a constant pivot between an African elephant and a butterfly. I’m having a feud with my monkey right now he knows what he did so I shan’t mention him until he confesses.

What are you most proud of?

Seeing my nephew and niece and two godchildren growing into the incredible people that I know they can be.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The break-up exchange in Closer (2004) between Clive Owen and Julia Roberts for the pacing, language rhythm, and emotional resonance. It’s masterful storytelling.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

George Carlin; in my opinion he was the greatest truth-telling comedian the world had ever known. Others could be the best (Pryor, Chappelle, Hicks) but he did it consistently for over 40 years.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Tomorrow, to see how well today worked out.

What is your greatest fear?

To be dismissed

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

You’re going to go through a lot but not more than you can handle. Despite everything, you are not alone.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If they simply judged other people because of their race, sexuality, or political affiliations.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Call everyone I love and tell them I love them. Then I would make a mushroom risotto. Enjoy it and then meditate the best I can, until the inevitable big bang.