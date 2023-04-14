April 14, 2023

Deputy Minister pledges support for Larnaca’s tourism development

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Photo by Larnaca regional tourism board (ETAP)

Larnaca is quickly becoming a popular tourist destination, according to Costas Koumis, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, who pledged to continue supporting the district’s efforts in making this happen.

Speaking after a meeting with the Larnaca regional board of tourism (Etap), Koumis praised the actions of the board, as well as their plans for cooperation with the authorities of the city and district.

“It is clear from the presentation given to us that Larnaca has the right to hope for very, very good days for tourism,” Koumis stated.

“As the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, we will be by their side to further develop tourism in the district,” he added.

Koumis highlighted the importance of showcasing authenticity to tourists and praised Larnaca’s efforts in developing the sector in a sustainable way.

“Larnaca is developing according to the standards of modern cities, and we are particularly happy that the developments that are being discussed and those that have been completed are moving in the direction of sustainable development, which the Deputy Ministry welcomes,” Koumis said.

When asked which sectors the Deputy Ministry’s support for Larnaca would focus on, Koumis underlined that there will be equal treatment for all companies and areas and that the ministry would be providing the necessary know-how.

“Regional tourism promotion companies operate under the umbrella of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism. It goes without saying that we are next to the people of Etap in terms of providing the necessary know-how and support,” he said.

Regarding the development of the area of the former refineries, Koumis stated that it is a promising area for tourism.

Finally, he noted that although it was informally mentioned that Larnaca had been left behind, it was actually an advantage since the city has the opportunity to plan and develop based on the needs of both the present and the future, implying that the district is free from any legacy issues.

