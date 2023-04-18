April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A Cry for Justice: Tatar biography published

By Nikolaos Prakas00
tatar biography book signing

A biography about Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s life has been published by British writer Jennifer Vardy, reports from the north said on Tuesday.

According to Kibris, the launch of A Cry for Justice, based on Tatar’s life, was held over the weekend.

In his speech at the launch, Tatar pointed out that the author put a lot of effort into preparing the book and he thanked Vardy, Taner Erginel, who inspired the writing of the book, and lawyer Erdem Erginel, who stood by him throughout this process.

Stating that the book deals not only with his own life and career, but also with the history of the Turkish Cypriot people, their struggle to exist on this island with equal status and their cry for justice, Tatar said: “I think that’s why Jenny called the book A Cry for Justice. We here cry for justice. We ask our friends to be our voice. Because we have a strong case. We believe that we exist in this country on the basis of equality.”

Tatar reiterated his ‘two-state policy’ and said that when he became the leader of the Turkish Cypriots they worked to make their position known around the world.

Vardy said she was honoured to be able to write a book about Tatar, and the history, culture, and geography of the ‘TRNC’, which shaped his principles and thoughts.

“If this book helps even an iota towards the realisation of the president’s goal of international recognition and the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriot people, I will believe that I have rendered a service to this country where I have settled and enjoyed the privileges it offers,” Vardy said.

Related Posts

Road to strengthening patients’ rights a long one says Osak

Gina Agapiou

Two communities more estranged since ‘spectacular collapse’ of talks says think tank

Nick Theodoulou

Welfare inquiries line receiving up to 1,500 calls daily

Gina Agapiou

End of civil servant pay freeze to cost the state millions

Nikolaos Prakas

Government will explore criminal proceedings against sanctioned Cypriots

Andria Kades

Cypriot family located in Sudan, safe at home

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign