April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest woman for impersonation at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter
File photo: Paphos Airport

Police on Wednesday are investigating a case of impersonation against a 41-year-old woman.

According to police spokesman and and head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou, on April 18 at midday a woman presented herself at Paphos airport departures with a Belgian identity card intending to travel to France.

During passport control, it was determined that the document was genuine but did not depict the correct person.

Police questioned the woman who admitted that she was not the person depicted, and she was arrested and taken into custody. 

