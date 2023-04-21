Cablenet: the market leader in customer satisfaction

Cablenet is the leading brand in overall Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and the brand with the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the Cyprus telecom market.

Every brand wants to know its overall standing in the marketplace if it wants to justify its existence, and this is especially true for brands operating in the services industry. In an open and free market, it is the customer who ultimately has the final say as to which brands will survive the test of time.

Telecom operators in Cyprus are no exception to this rule, and Cablenet is one such company that takes its brand reputation very seriously. Cablenet has been continuously polling the general consumer market to find out what its own customers think and feel about its brand, and how their user experience compares to the experiences of other telecom customers in Cyprus.

Market research conducted on behalf of Cablenet by a reputable, independent market research company named CYMAR, reveals that Cablenet is the leading brand in overall Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and the brand with the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the Cyprus telecom market.

The CSAT score is a composite index constructed from multiple questions relating to the customer experience across the many interaction moments with the brand such as network, customer service, products, invoicing, and digital media to name a few. On the other hand, the NPS is a brand recommendation score measured by a single question that adopts a well-known, internationally accepted methodology.

The market research compares how Cablenet customers rate the Cablenet brand, to the competitor customers rating their own providers respectively on the same factors and attributes, using an identical questionnaire. This way, the results of each brand are directly comparable to the other brands on an apples-to-apples basis. The respondents are also randomly selected using a multistage, stratified, random sampling procedure that is well established in the market research industry.

Cablenet measures its CSAT and NPS indicators over two separate market research programs: one program for its fixed-line telecommunication services and another programme for its mobile telephony services. The reason for this separation is a methodological one. The mindset of the respondent for each programme is different. More specifically, fixed line telecommunication services like internet, subscription TV, and fixed telephony are intended for “home use” and therefore involve interviews conducted with household decision makers, while mobile telephony services are intended for the “individual” and therefore involve interviews conducted with main line owners.

Cablenet’s mobile market CSAT and NPS measurements therefore began in 2021, when the company was fully integrated as an MNO (Mobile Network Operator), to allow the brand time to acquire a respective market share before any meaningful measurements could be obtained and interpreted.

“We generally obsess over our customers’ experience,” commented Cablenet Chief Strategy Officer Elias Theodorou. “We continuously strive to improve the overall customer journey by investing in our network, our systems, our operations, our people, and our products. We have developed a variety of customer experience key performance indicators that we monitor closely and intervene with improvements when needed. These indicators cover performance across the entire spectrum of our operation such as our network availability, front line customer service quality, and installation crew professionalism, to name a few. All our employees, including management, are held accountable for the CSAT and NPS scores, as these best reflect the end-to-end results on all our efforts to provide World Class Service.”

Today, Cablenet can boast of growing to over 80,000 home broadband subscribers and over 100,000 mobile subscribers, due to the brand’s commitment towards providing the best value-for-money proposition in the mobile market, with a firm commitment in delivering World-Class service. Its 2022 CSAT and NPS performance is a true testament that Cablenet is delivering on its promise as a trusted brand.