April 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Shakespeare's Othello at Rialto Theatre

By Eleni Philippou
othello

As part of the National Theatre Live series, Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy will reach the Rialto Theatre’s big screen in May. An extraordinary new production of Othello, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast that includes Giles Terera, Rosy McEwean and Paul Hilton, will unfold in Limassol on May 13 with a screening at 7pm.

The show was filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre. Writing about the play’s premise, the organisers note: “She’s a bright, headstrong daughter of a senator; elevated by her status but stifled by its expectations. He’s a refugee of slavery; having risen to the top of a white world, he finds love across racial lines has a cost. Wed in secret, Desdemona and Othello crave a new life together. But as unseen forces conspire against them, they find their future is not theirs to decide.”

As with all of the NT Live productions, Othello will be screened in its original English and will include Greek and English subtitles.

 

Othello

National Theatre Live screening. May 13. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. In English with Greek and English subtitles. €12. www.rialto.com.cy

 

