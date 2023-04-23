April 23, 2023

Wanted man turns himself in as whereabouts of Angelos Perikleous still unknown

A 24-year-old man wanted by police in connection with the disappearance of Angelos Perikleous, 31, turned himself into the Limassol CID office on Sunday afternoon.

Perikleous was reported missing since Thursday and his car was subsequently found burned, containing clothes and a shovel. The last person he is believed to have been in contact with is the 24-year-old man. They are believed to have driven off together somewhere.

Police had initially stated the suspect was 25.

Nonetheless Perikleous’ phone stopped emitting a phone signal near the Skarinou area – though his home is in Amathounda, Limassol.

The torched car was found near the Paliometocho shooting range, in the Nicosia district.

The 24-year-old man is expected to head to court on Monday to be remanded. Police said he was the first man to be extradited to the US and had been recently arrested for other hacking-related charges.

Perikleous is described as slim, 1.60m tall, with a beard and short black hair. He has a tattoo from his shoulder to elbow on his right arm, and another tattoo on the wrist of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a short black t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Limassol CID at 25-805057, the citizen’s line at 1460 or the closest police station.

