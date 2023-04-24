April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Agriculture minister to travel to Luxemburg, meet with EU counterparts

By Jonathan Shkurko
Õðïõñãüò Ãåùñãßáò ÐÝôñïò Îåíïöþíôïò
Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos

Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos is set to leave for Luxembourg on Monday to take part in the EU Council of Agriculture.

According to a government statement, the minister’s meeting with his EU counterparts will focus on the developing situation shaping up in the agricultural markets due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It will also discuss the export of grains from EU member states to Ukraine, as well as the arising opportunities stemming from bioeconomy and circular economies in the context of the EU Green Deal, focusing particularly on rural areas.

Xenophontos will also attend a working lunch of the EU Council, in the presence of Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou, where he is set to be briefed on new genetic techniques being developed for plant improvement.

