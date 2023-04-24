April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Boat owners’ union blocks Larnaca marina (update)

By Iole Damaskinos0129
ÅêäÞëùóç äéáìáñôõñßáò iäéïêôÞôåò óêáöþí óôç ìáñßíá ËÜñíáêáò
Previous March 12 protest by boat owners

Members of the Pancyprian coastal vessels union on Monday blocked entry and departure of ships from Larnaca marina starting at 7am, in protest against the closure of a dock due to upgrades to the port.

In its announcement, the union said their goal is to incur loss of revenue for Kition Ocean Holdings, the marina’s private operator.

The union stated that its members own commercial boats and should therefore not be lumped into the same fee category as the “toy” pleasure boats owned by the rich.

They accused the company of driving professionals away from the marina’s wooden dock, closing the dock without providing an alternative, aiming to evict the boat owners by deliberate exhaustion strategies, and making false promises.

“The aim is to make the [boat owners] go away by themselves which will never be accepted,” the union said in its statement. The union also claimed its members had been told to “look for work elsewhere” and had been threatened with revenge for claiming their legal rights.

Earlier in March the boat owners had staged a demonstration over the planned rise in docking fees by the marina’s private operator, effective April 1.

Following the boat owners having to suspend or drastically reduce their operations, they had recommended berthing fees not to be increased for commercial vessels, and for the main entrance to the dock to be opened after construction finishes daily and all day on weekend, which Kition Ocean Holdings rejected, citing objection by the contractor.

Around 300 boats are docked at Larnaca marina, most of them belonging to Cypriots.

Related Posts

MMA champion Trikomitis welcomed by president

Press Release

Paphos police registers 159 violations over three days

Jonathan Shkurko

Elderly woman saved from ‘doctor’ scam by visitor

Iole Damaskinos

Suspect in disappearance of Limassol man not cooperating with police

Staff Reporter

Black Caps retain European Cricket Series crown

Staff Reporter

Credit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign