April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car bomb explosion in Limassol

By Staff Reporter
Photo source: CNA

Police in Limassol were called to the scene of a car bomb that exploded in Limassol in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a statement by Limassol CID, an improvised explosive device caused the explosion shortly before 3 am in a car outside the residence of a 78-year-old woman, who was using the car belonging to her 50-year-old daughter.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the car and shattered the main entrance window of the residence.

Police cordoned off the scene was cordoned and carried out pyrotechnic examinations which determined that the device had been placed on vehicle’s the front left fender.

The scene remains under guard as investigations continue.

Avatar photo

