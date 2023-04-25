April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Justice Minister and Kazakhstan ambassador discuss bilateral agreements

By Jonathan Shkurko00
justice kazakhstan
Justice Minister Anna Procopiou with the ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov

Justice Minister Anna Procopiou on Tuesday met the ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov, with whom she discussed, among other things, the bilateral agreements between the two countries.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Procopiou confirmed that both the agreement on the extradition of fugitives and the agreement on mutual legal cooperation have been ratified in parliament, while Kazakhstan’s parliamentary ratification on the two issues is still pending.

Burshakov said there was a slight delay due to the recent elections in his country but ratification of the two agreements is expected very soon.

During their discussion, the two justice ministers also discussed the bilateral agreement on the transfer of convicts, which is still being drafted.

Kazakhstan’s ambassador extended an invitation to Procopiou to visit his country once the two nations are ready to sign the last agreement.

He also referred to the recent political reforms in Kazakhstan and spoke about the important role that his country plays in the strategically important region of Central Asia, adding that that bilateral trade with the EU and with Cyprus in particular is constantly increasing.

The Justice Minister confirmed the long-standing close cooperation of Cyprus with Kazakhstan, adding that the ministry is always open for cooperation in the areas of its competence.

Related Posts

Larnaca marina must remain open, Transport Minister says amid escalating dispute

Iole Damaskinos

Man wanted for causing grievous bodily harm

Antigoni Pitta

Kurdish activist Ayaz’s appeal hearing set for May 9

Jonathan Shkurko

Suspect linked to Perikleous’ disappearance had bullets in his car

Antigoni Pitta

Woman arrested at Paphos airport for forged documents, impersonation

Jonathan Shkurko

First Cypriot evacuated to safety from Sudan (Update)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign