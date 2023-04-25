April 25, 2023

Suspect linked to Perikleous’ disappearance had bullets in his car

Dozens of bullets and small amounts of cannabis were found in the car of the 24-year-old who turned himself in in relation to the disappearance of 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous, police said on Tuesday.

According to Limassol CID, 69 9mm cartridges were found in the suspect’s car, and seized as evidence.

Officers also found two handmade cigarettes containing tobacco mixed with traces of dry cannabis, as well as a small plastic baggie containing 1.5 grams of cannabis.

The suspect is the last person seen with the 31-year-old when he was seen leaving his home.

According to Limassol CID spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou, the two had personal and financial differences, while there is a testimony that the younger man had expressed fears for his life.

Perikleous’ torched car was found near the Paliometocho shooting range, in the Nicosia district, stoking suspicions of his abduction with the intention of murder.

After turning himself in, the suspect on Monday faced Limassol district court which ordered his eight-day remand.

