April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Legal 500 sees Elias Neocleous continue to lead the pack

By Press Release011
2023 Legal 500 rates Elias Neocleous Tier 1 for all departments

With the release of this year’s Legal 500 rankings for Cyprus, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is delighted to report that all nine departments covered by the rankings have been rated as Tier 1.

As in 2022, we are the only law firm in Cyprus to have achieved this, and are also pleased to note that 21 lawyers have been mentioned by name in the Legal 500 EMEA commentary for their standout contribution to their respective practices. We extend special congratulations to the following individually-awarded lawyers:

Of course, a team is only as good as its weakest link, therefore we also commend the many members of our staff named by our clients as having provided them with exceptional service. Our clients are our lifeblood, and we are grateful for the support that they have shown us. We aim to repay their trust in us by continuously striving to improve our services to them.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

