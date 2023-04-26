April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FA CupFootballSport

FA Cup final kick-off brought forward to 3pm

By Reuters News Service00
cup
It will be the first FA Cup final between United and City

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will kick off at 3pm local time (1400 GMT) at Wembley, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

According to British media, the police had requested an earlier kick-off time from its recent slot as a late afternoon clash to ease pressure on the transport system.

It will be the first time in 12 years that the match will start at 3pm.

