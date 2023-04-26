April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second arrest made in Perikleous case

By Antigoni Pitta00
angelos perikleous
A picture of Angelos Perikleous

A second suspect has been arrested in relation to the disappearance of 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect is a 36-year-old man facing charges of kidnapping with the intent to murder, and for setting fire to the victim’s car, which was found torched near the Paliometocho shooting range.

A link was found between the 36-year-old and the first suspect, who was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday after facing Limassol district court.

The first suspect, a 24-year-old who turned himself in on Sunday, was arrested after dozens of bullets and small amounts of cannabis were found in the car he had been driving.

According to Limassol CID spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou, the two had personal and financial differences, while there is a testimony that the younger man had expressed fears for his life.

Kyriacou added that last month, the 24-year-old had filed a complaint with Larnaca CID, saying that Perikleous had attacked him, taking €100,000 and other objects from him.

He was also the last person to be seen with Perikleous before his disappearance.

Police obtained an arrest warrant against the 36-year-old after it was found that the car the other suspect had been driving was registered in his name.

He was subsequently arrested and is under interrogation, police said.

