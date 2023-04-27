April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Waterspouts spotted off Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
A waterspout off Paphos (All photos: The Kennedys Photography and Film)

At least eight waterspouts were spotted off Paphos on Thursday evening just off the coast between Paphos and Agios Giorgios/Akamas.

A Cyprus Mail reader submitted the following photos.

