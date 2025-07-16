A man was issued a fine of €77,000 in a massive duty-free tobacco haul on Tuesday.

The customs department, in a coordinated operation, checked three vans – two in Nicosia and one in Larnaca – belonging to a 44-year-old and found 706 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, 192 cartons of 200 heated cigarettes each and 85kg and 372.5g of rolling tobacco, all duty-free.

Further investigations were carried out at two residences linked to the suspect, but nothing was found.

The suspect was arrested and taken before the Nicosia district court, which issued a two-day remand order.

He was later released in an out-of-court arrangement by paying a €77,000 fine, as well as €3,000 for the return of his three confiscated vehicles.

All tobacco products were confiscated and will be destroyed.