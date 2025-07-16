The informal meeting on the Cyprus problem in a broader format begins on Wednesday at UN headquarters in New York.

The two-day meeting starts at 7pm local time (2am Cyprus time) on Wednesday with a dinner hosted by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, which constitutes the first part of the expanded meeting.

On Thursday, Guterres will be holding bilateral meetings with the delegations at UN headquarters. His meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides has been scheduled for 10.25am New York time (5.25pm Cyprus time).

Heading the other delegations are Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, the foreign minister of Greece and Turkey, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan respectively, and UK Minister of State for Europe Stephen Doughty.

The meeting’s plenum will begin at 11.30am local time (6.30pm Cyprus time). At 1.30pm (8.30pm Cyprus time), the heads and one accompanying official will participate in a working lunch.

The final part of the plenum will follow and is expected to be wrapped up by 4.45pm local time (11.45pm Cyprus time).

Christodoulides will be departing from New York on Thursday evening.

On Monday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said Christodoulides was heading to New York “adequately prepared” and with high expectations for substantive discussions on the Cyprus problem, which he hopes will pave the way for the resumption of talks for a settlement.

“We are going to this multilateral meeting adequately prepared, fully aware of the responsibility we bear, and with a sincere political will to contribute substantively to the UN efforts,” he said.

He added that, “with a constructive stance, by undertaking initiatives and submitting specific proposals, we aim for this meeting to serve as a springboard for the resumption of meaningful negotiations, based on the agreed solution framework and the relevant Security Council resolutions.”

Guterres announced that this informal meeting will follow on from a similar gathering held in Geneva on March 17 and 18.

At that time, both sides had agreed to advance several initiatives, including the opening of new crossing points, the establishment of a Bicommunal Technical Committee on Youth, and additional projects in the buffer zone and across the island.

The UN and EU have each appointed envoys for Cyprus – Maria Angela Holguin and Johannes Hahn, respectively.

The last formal round of negotiations, held in July 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, ended without a breakthrough.