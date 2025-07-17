Big music festivals bringing big music names to Cypriot villages and intimate festivals bringing rural charm are on the horizon as we plunge deeper into the summer. Concerts, bazaars and theatre performances are on this weekend, adding a touch of culture all around the island.

On Friday and Saturday, Tembria village will host its latest Beer Festival. A two-day event will unfold, offering a large selection of beer varieties, sizzling street food and live music. DJs, radio live links and Cypriot bands will entertain festival-goers from 5.30pm onwards.

For a good dose of ancient Greek theatre, there are several outstanding options, and this weekend offers two – one in Greek and, surprisingly, one in English. The Methexis Theatre Company from Greece participates in the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2025 this year with Sophocles’ Philoctetes, which they will present twice at Curium. On Friday and Saturday, theatre lovers will get to enjoy this Greek tragedy up close from an outstanding theatre company.

In another majestic open-air theatre, the Paphos Ancient Odeon, another Greek drama will be presented. The Oklahoma City University Theatre Group will perform Elektra from Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides on Sunday night in English.

In the village of Alona, an intimate and free concert will take place on Saturday as part of the Ministry of Culture’s Decentralisation programme. Performing at the municipal amphitheatre, Cinque Rondini, a five-piece band consisting of Cypriot musicians, will perform renditions of traditional and contemporary songs from the Mediterranean as well as the cinema world.

Music will also sound in Larnaca as Hot Soap Studios welcomes singer-songwriter and guitarist Copper Mine for an intimate live session. With influences such as Bob Dylan, JJ Cale, Dire Straits, the Beatles and Bob Marley, the performer will introduce audiences to his sound on Saturday night, backed by Andreas Matheou on guitars, Andreas Antoniou on bass, Kyriakos Costa on keys and Julien Koukkides on drums. The live starts at 8pm and is a non-ticketed event.

Askas village will also be dressed with music this weekend as it hosts the Fengaros Music Village. As the workshops and seminars happen throughout the day, the evenings will welcome participating musicians, artists, students and the public to enjoy live music, for free. From Thursday until Monday, there will be something on each night.

The performances will welcome musicians such as Michalis Terlikkas, Frederiki Tombazou, Della, as well as ensembles and DJs, with an open jam session wrapping up each evening. These are said to be the highlight of the Music Village, offering a taste of the party vibes that will unfold during the upcoming festival in Kornos this year.

Finally, a summer bazaar will be on this Sunday at Acropolis Park with local crafters selling their designs. From 4pm to 10pm, they will set up stalls at By The Bridge, welcoming those in Nicosia to browse and support small local art businesses.

2nd Tembria Beer Festival

Two-day festival with beers, street food and live music. July 18-19. Tembria village, Nicosia district. From 5.30pm. €5. www.temvriayouth.com

Sophocles’ Philoctetes

Christos Tripodis’ Methexis company from Greece present ancient Greek tragedy. Part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. July 18-19. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Cinque Rondini

Five-piece Cypriot band performs renditions of traditional and contemporary songs from the Mediterranean and the cinema world. July 19. Municipal Amphitheatre, Alona village. 8pm. Free

Copper Mine

Live music by singer-songwriter and guitarist and his quintet. July 19. Hot Soap Studios, Larnaca. 8pm. Free

Elektra from Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides

Performance by the Oklahoma City University Theatre Group. July 20. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos. 9pm. In English. Free. www.soloutticketbox.com

Spilia Summer Bazaar – 3rd Edition

Pop-up bazaar with local crafters. July 20. By The Bridge, Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 4pm-10pm