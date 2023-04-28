April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Inmate tried to commit suicide

By Andria Kades097
The central prison

A 22-year-old man serving time at the central prisons in Nicosia was taken to the hospital on Friday after he tried to end his life.

He was found by staff members and after receiving first aid, was sent to Nicosia general hospital at 10.45am.

His health condition is being monitored.

