A minute with Artemis Kontou Music composer and entrepreneur

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia by myself with my succulents and my cactus!

What did you have for breakfast?

My favourite pancakes! I blend kale or spinach with eggs, oats, almonds, banana, a bit of salt and olive oil. The best pancakes ever.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day right now would be relaxing on the beach all day! I love having lunch together with my family, going with friends for road trips and relaxing by writing music on my piano in Paphos.

Best book ever read?

Different books resonate with us at different stages of our life. However, one book that I keep returning to is Mythos by Stephen Fry which brings the fascinating world of Greek mythology to life with his witty and insightful storytelling.

Best childhood memory?

A lot! Camping with my father and my brother by the beach, pranks with my brother when we were going for family vacations, and of course when I got my piano and the guitar.

What is always in your fridge?

Eggs, oats, fresh vegetables and fruits!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I can listen to anything! I like listening to the radio and my Spotify playlist which has music from Hans Zimmer, Sia to Pink Floyd.

What’s your spirit animal?

I feel that my spirit animal are elephants. They are often associated with wisdom, strength, loyalty and spirituality and they have the ability to recognise themselves in mirrors – a trait shared by only a few species on Earth!

What are you most proud of?

Finishing my PhD, releasing my music in two albums and that one time that I travelled the globe with friends and colleagues presenting my engineering related patents to international conferences. Despite my personal achievements I take great pride in my role as a mentor and educator, where I have dedicated myself to helping my students achieve their career goals and I am passionate about supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and startups.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A scene from The Shawshank Redemption when Andy escapes from Shawshank State Penitentiary. The scene taught me the power of determination and the importance of never giving up on your dreams.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose an ancient Greek Philosopher. Maybe Plato. Would be interesting to bring him to 2023 and discuss what’s going on in the world right now.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

If I had the ability to time travel, I would be fascinated to visit the ancient city of Athens during the time of Socrates, Plato and Aristotle. I enjoy philosophy so I would love to disagree with them and play on my phone while they try to convince me otherwise.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing my loved ones

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Believe in yourself, embrace change, prioritise experiences over possessions, take care of your health, learn from failures and follow your passions.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Wearing sandals with socks

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Spend time with my loved ones