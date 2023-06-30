Akel leadership wants to create social alliance, include non-party members

Akel party leader Stefanos Stefanou said on Friday that it wishes to build a social alliance to include non-members and give those outside the party a voice.

Stefanou said that the idea is to build on the momentum created by independent – but Akel-backed – candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis, who in the last elections secured 48.03 per cent (189,335 votes).

That momentum and subsequent change, he said, can be achieved by setting up a platform to create a broad church with key political goals in mind – “it’s a political platform that will provide the base for intervention”.

“The elections raised many points, firstly that almost half the electorate – independent of party, ideological, political background – chose a different path based on the political agenda put forward by Andreas Mavroyiannis’ bid as an independent,” Stefanou told state broadcaster CyBC.

The Akel leader said the platform was announced earlier this week, arguing the time is right as “we remain of the view that the need is still there, as we were part of the momentum that tried to change things in Cyprus”.

Some analysts have viewed the move as an attempt for Akel to broaden its appeal without angering its base by tweaking the party’s core ideology. That follows a dramatic loss of votes for Akel over the past few elections.

Stefanou was asked whether the change the party is seeking can be achieved through a different route – why set up this platform? – and could there not be changes within Akel itself to broaden its appeal?

“Well first of all, there are those who do not want to be a part of Akel or any other party, but they continue to strive for a voice and a role in the public sphere,” he said.

Stefanou added that: “We also view Akel as from the time it was founded as being a broad party of the left and having a distinctive ideological character – certainly – but always open to society and the people.”

Stefanou sought to explain that similar developments have taken place in the past – broadening its outreach – such as the title ‘Akel Left, New Forces’ which it has used since the ‘90s.

“But didn’t the ‘New Forces’ act in close ideological and political coordination with Akel?” the host asked Stefanou.

Stefanou acknowledged that but insisted that the new alliance will offer Akel’s support towards policies without the others involved being held to the same standard as Akel members.

“There will be a political platform with political aims that can depend on Akel,” he said, adding that it will not be incorporated into the party.

“Parties are based on much firmer ideological and political positions, this platform will see the participation of people from various political and ideological backgrounds, of different experiences and knowledge, with different priorities – united under a political agenda,” he explained.

As for the platforms key priorities, Stefanou said the Cyprus problem is one of the most if not the most important issue.

“The Cyprus problem is so central because it plays such an important role for the future of this country, the danger of partition is increasing by the day,” he added.

Asked who will represent this platform and how that will be done, Stefanou was light on details saying it will be figured out as part of the upcoming discussions.

“That’s exactly what we are discussing, its organisation and structure so that it can be inclusive and foster debate.

“We’ve not arrived at this point with preconditions, if we had then people would say ‘ah, see – this is Akel’s model’,” he said.

Some analysts have offered that Akel’s decision not to run its own candidate pointed to a lack of confidence that such a move would have wider public support, apart from the party base.

Many argue that for Akel to be successful in future elections it must do more to shake off the legacy of former President Demetris Christofias and its communist image.