July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest after child sexual abuse content uploaded

By Katy Turner00

After evaluating a tip off from Europol, members of the police’s electronic crime unit on Sunday arrested a 56-year-old man.

According to information, the man had in his possession/had used an account to upload to the internet material showing the sexual abuse of children.

In his possession police found a mobile phone that was confiscated too help with inquiries.

