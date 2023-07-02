July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire fighters rescue dog from 200m ravine (video)

By Katy Turner00
pooch

Fire fighters rescued a dog that had fallen 200 metres into a ravine, with EMAK setting up a rescue operation.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, it was a difficult and dangerous rescue.

“A difficult dog rescue was carried out yesterday by our members of the Paphos Fire Brigade and EMAK. A dog, accompanied by its owner, fell into a ravine about 200 meters deep in the area of the Community of Kathika, Paphos District,” he Tweeted on Sunday.

“He was rescued by our members with a coordinated operation and delivered unharmed to his owner,” Kettis continued.

Related Posts

Body of trainee soldier who died in Greece to be repatriated

Katy Turner

Pensioner says shots fired at car

Katy Turner

North’s electricity deal with Turkey as elusive as ever

Esra Aygin

Appeal launched to repatriate Brit injured in quad bike accident

Katy Turner

Injury ‘narrowly avoided’ in incident at prison

Katy Turner

Foreign minister set to meet UNSG

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign