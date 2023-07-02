July 2, 2023

Motorcyclist dies after traffic accident, arrest made

By Katy Turner00
police

Police were on Sunday investigating how a 35-year-old year motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Limassol on Saturday evening.

According to police, at around 5.20pm on Paphos street a motorcycle driven by Cyprus resident Malek Tahwef, from Syria, crashed with a car driven by a 23-year-old with a 25-year-old passenger.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and an ambulance took him to Limassol general, where at about 8pm he Tahwef died of his injuries.

The driver is believed to have attempted to turn right, at which point the two vehicles crashed.

A drug and alcohol test on the 23-year-old came back clean but he was arrested while the cause of the accident is investigated.

