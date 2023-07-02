July 2, 2023

Pensioner says shots fired at car

Police in Limassol were on Sunday investigating after a 77-year-old man reported shots were fired at his car and his home with a pistol or automatic weapon.

Officers who went to the scene concluded the incident had happened at around midnight.

The elderly man expressed ignorance about the possible perpetrators since, as he said, he has no differences with anyone.

 

