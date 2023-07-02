July 2, 2023

Police launch campaign against noise pollution in Paphos

File photo

Paphos police carried out a campaign against noise pollution on Saturday night, seizing items from three venues, the owners of which were charged.

According to the police, the operation was carried out between 11pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

They found establishments working without the correct licence from the ministry of tourism, playing music without a licence and selling alcohol without a licence.

Items were confiscated from three places. In the first, in Kato Paphos, in the presence of a manager speakers, a sound booster, a mixer and a laptop were seized.

The manager was charged for playing music, selling drinks and operating the venue all without a licence.

In the second place two speakers were removed, and the manager there was charged with playing music without a licence.

In the third venue, again speakers and a mixer were taken as no licence was held for playing music.

