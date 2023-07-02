July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Two arrests for using wrong passport at airport

File photo: Larnaca International Airport

Two people were arrested late on Saturday after trying to leave Larnaca airport on travel documents that did not belong to them.

According to police, shortly after 4pm a 24-year-old third country national living legally in Cyprus and a woman of the same age with European nationality presented themselves at Larnaca airport for a flight to Europe.

During passport control, officers stopped them when they doubted the European passport the man was using was not his as he did not look like the photograph.

After further questioning the man revealed his true identity and he was arrested.

At the same time, suspicions arose against the woman accompanying him, who after questioning admitted to providing him with the passport with the aim of helping him leave for the European country his flight was headed to.

They were both arrested on charges of impersonation and assisting a third country national to move through the Repubic.

 

