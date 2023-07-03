July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to attend dead soldier’s funeral

By Nick Theodoulou0341
The funeral of deceased 20-year-old Cypriot soldier Giorgos Hadjionna will be held on Tuesday, after he died while serving at a military school in Greece.

President Nikos Christodoulides will attend the funeral which is to take place at the Ayia Sofia church in Strovolos at 11am.

It was further announced that the young soldier’s body was due to arrive in Cyprus on Monday night.

An autopsy has been carried out on his body, but the cause of death has not yet been announced.

According to a statement from the military, he lost consciousness during an exercise.

The Greek Cypriot was in the second year at the Evelpidon Military School.

 

 

