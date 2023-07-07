July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Six taxi drivers arrested after fracas at Paphos airport

By Tom Cleaver01
paphos airport
Paphos Airport

Six men, all taxi drivers, were arrested on Thursday outside Paphos airport after becoming involved in a physical altercation.

The fight was a two-sided affair, with one group of three men aged 22, 48, and 52, fighting the other group of three men aged 21, 39, and 50.

Police believe that the cause of the disagreement was the drivers’ working methods and parking spaces at the airport.

The six men were arrested and taken to Kouklia police station before being released subject to later summons to court.

