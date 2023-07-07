‘Strategic’ relations highlighted at US Independence Day event

Cyprus-US relations have reached new heights and are no longer viewed solely through the lens of the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

The president was speaking at a reception hosted by United States Ambassador Julie Fisher on the occasion of US Independence Day. At the same time, Christodoulides asked Cyprus’ partners around the world “to share our vision and help us realise the dream of a reunified, free Cyprus.”

In his address, the president said cooperation with the US is an all-encompassing strategic partnership that has produced numerous achievements in the field of security, science and technology, military drills, establishment of the CYCLOPS training centre and protection of cultural and archaeological heritage.

Christodoulides also said that Cyprus and the United States have come together, and will continue to do so to fight against terrorism, human trafficking, drugs trafficking and the proliferation of weapons. He mentioned that these steps will also benefit tourism, education, business and investment collaborations between the countries.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, the president said, “our top priority in Cyprus and one we pursue with a sense of urgency is to end the unacceptable status quo caused by the Turkish invasion of 1974 and create a better future for all Cypriots, Greek, Turkish, Armenian, Maronite, Latins, in which we prosper in peaceful co-existence and collaboration.”

“We will continue to strive for the freedom we deserve, for reunification,” Christodoulides said.

“As we celebrate the founding of a great nation, which chose its independence by ending colonialism, we also remind ourselves of the similarities with Cyprus,” said the president.

Christodoulides further thanked President Joe Biden for his unwavering support in reaching a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, fully in line with UN Security Council Resolutions that call for a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality.

US Ambassador Julie Fisher, for her part, told attendees, the US agrees that the issue of the reunification of Cyprus should not be postponed any longer.

“We continue to be ready to work with all Cypriots in this endeavour,” she said.

The ambassador noted that there is too much at stake for the people of Cyprus, the peoples of the region and the transatlantic family and expressed the hope that Cyprus and the USA “will seize every opportunity that we have before us today and […] not postpone them for tomorrow.”

This, she continued, includes the opportunity to “enhance and extend the benefits of our democracies at home.”

Fisher also referred to US-Cyprus collaboration in the field of education, noting that over 6,000 Cypriots have studied in the US since 1960.