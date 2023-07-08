July 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Injured man rescued from sea

By Andria Kades00
fireservice boat thingy
File photo

A 50-year-old man who was injured at sea was rescued off the Geroskipou coast on Friday night.

The joint search and rescue centre was notified at 7:27pm from the marine police that there was an injured man on a recreational boat in the waters.

He injury appeared to have been caused from a fall in the sea.

He was rescued and transferred at 7:50pm by ambulance to Paphos general hospital.

