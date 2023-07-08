July 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sea water therapy for horses (with video)

By Andria Kades
Horse owners frequently take their horses to a beach in Larnaca, highlighting the benefits to their health as a result of the sea water.

The horses are often race horses but not necessarily, and their owners seek out dog friendly beaches to accommodate their animals.

Many choose to take horses that have issues with their legs, as the sea water is seen to benefit them, in the same way it does to humans.

In fact, one horse owner said the animals are brought to the beach three times a week and are taken into the water for about five minutes. This is equivalent to a regular track and field training, he said.

Staying in the water for more than five minutes would cause other issues to the horses, but those five minutes go a long way in helping them, he added.

 

 

