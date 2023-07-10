July 10, 2023

British woman in Ayia Napa quad bike accident repatriated

By Andria Kades0680
ellie
Ellie and her mum before she left for Cyprus

British woman Ellie Horrocks, 22, who was in a coma after a quad bike accident in Ayia Napa has made it back to the UK after a GoFundMe managed to raise all necessary funds, it emerged on Monday.

In a Facebook post, her mother Leanne Horrocks said she and her daughter “arrived home safely              yesterday afternoon.”

“The air ambulance company were amazing and made this trip as least stressful as possible in such a stressful and emotional time.”

Though the road to recovery would be long, Leanne Horrocks said she felt assured as she was now “in the best hands.”

“Thank you to everyone who has made this possible for us.”

The GoFundMe efforts quickly managed to raise £70,008 to cover the cost of repatriation for a clinic in Manchester, which was not covered by Ellie’s insurance.

Last week, her mother exclaimed that Ellie had woken up from a coma and was showing signs of recovery.

She had suffered from serious head injuries and a broken spine, after the quad bike she was driving in Ayia Napa overturned.

Ellie came to Cyprus in May where she worked at a bar in Ayia Napa.

