July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Koumas re-elected president of Cyprus Football Association

By Tom Cleaver00
Cyprus Football Association President Giorgos Koumas

Giorgos Koumas was re-elected unopposed as president of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) on Monday.

Koumas was formally re-elected in Limassol in the presence of officials from Fifa and Uefa and promised to improve the Cypriot national team and eradicate match fixing.

“A full four years is coming and we have the opportunity to respond to the challenges we face and to rise to the occasion,” he said.

He noted that Uefa’s executive committee is due to meet in Cyprus this autumn and called it an “important opportunity to promote Cypriot football and Cyprus in general”.

Furthermore, he looked ahead to the 2024 European under 17 boys’ championships, which will take place in Cyprus next year. He said that this will be “the biggest football event ever undertaken by the CFA”.

Moving onto the issue of Cyprus’s national teams, Koumas said he was not satisfied with current results, but that he will try to change this in cooperation with coaches and technical departments.

“We want Cypriot footballers to have more opportunities. We reward the teams which give game time to Cypriots but it seems that it is not enough and this is one of the biggest challenges we have before us,” he said.

Touching on the issue of match fixing, he said the CFA had managed to “limit” the number of matches being reported by Uefa as fixed, and that his aim was to eradicate match-fixing entirely. However, he acknowledged that this is a global phenomenon and therefore not entirely in his hands.

He also announced his intentions to create a Cypriot football museum, saying “we do not forget our history and all those who contributed to Cypriot football”.

