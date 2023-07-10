July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Diko GS, VPs announced following elections

By Source: Cyprus News Agency058
George Solomou

George Solomou was elected new General Secretary of centre party Diko following in-house elections on Sunday.

Solomou won with of 48.1 per cent of the votes (3,359 votes), the party announced.

Chrysanthos Savvides, Michalis Damianou and Neophytos Charalambides were elected or re-elected to the position of vice-presidents with 4,938, 4,607 and 3,606 votes, respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer Phytos Constantinou, in a ceremony at the Nicosia State Fair announced the top party leadership.

Chairman of the party, Nicolas Papadopoulos, Deputy Chairwoman Christiana Erotokritou and general organiser Phytos Constantinou, were all re-elected after running uncontested.

The island wide party elections attendance rate amounted to 35.3 per cent, which corresponds to 7,395 out of a total of 20,977 registered members, the party stated.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

