July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasTurkeyUSAWorld

Erdogan says he is “more hopeful than ever” for US F-16 sale

By Reuters News Service029
turkish president erdogan addresses to lawmakers of his ak party in ankara

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he is “more hopeful than ever” for the sale of F-16 fighter jets from the United States after he held talks with President Joe Biden a day earlier.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Biden’s administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO.

Related Posts

Erdogan to put Sweden’s Nato ratification to Turkish parliament in autumn

Reuters News Service

Russian defence ministry says Wagner is completing handover of its weapons

Reuters News Service

Nato allies offer security assurances for Ukraine on path to membership (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Russia to put destroyed Nato equipment on show near Western embassies

Reuters News Service

EU Parliament passes nature law after political backlash

Reuters News Service

Trans advocates in Russia brace for proposed gender surgery ban

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign