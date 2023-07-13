July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Positive signs’ surrounding president’s talks with EU leaders

By Nick Theodoulou037
ΠτΔ – Ετήσια Γενική Συνέλευση Παγκ

President Nikos Christodoulides is set to speak with senior EU member state leaders on Thursday for a briefing on their talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Christodoulides is to speak with the leaders of Greece, France and Germany after initial statements indicate “positive signs”.

But so far there has been no mention of the Cyprus problem, despite previous comments by the president that the issue was “surely” to be raised.

Letymbiotis said the negotiations to resolve the Cyprus problem cannot begin if Ankara holds firm on its insistence of a two-state solution.

The “positive signs” referenced by the spokesman is the agreement between Greece and Turkey to resume talks and confidence-building measures as they hailed a new “positive climate”. It also includes Erdogan’s expressed wish to resume EU membership discussions, referred to by the spokesman as its intentions towards EU accession.

Earlier in the week, Christodoulides touched on the wider scope of EU-Turkey relations.

“I am ready to discuss everything for the improvement of all types of EU-Turkey relations – thinking constructively, thinking about the future,” he said.

Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed confidence that the US will be able to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey.

Biden made the comment to reporters as he left the Nato summit in Lithuania. Turkey, which had been the main stumbling block to Sweden’s path into Nato, has been seeking to buy the F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

Related Posts

National guard and UK armed forces take part in small-scale exercise (Video)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia welcomes UN security council support for new envoy

Nick Theodoulou

North’s minimum wage set at 15,750TL

Tom Cleaver

Invest Cyprus takes part in Economist Conference in New York

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Restaurant reivew: Bar Italia, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Contentious foreclosures bill heads to plenum

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign