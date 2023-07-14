July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Crackdown on Paphos delivery drivers working illegally

By Staff Reporter0216
Feature Jon With The Streets So Empty During Lockdown, Delivery Drivers Describe Themselves As Kings Of The Roads
File photo

Police in Paphos on Thursday carried out a coordinated operation to crack down on illegal and undeclared work and made two arrests.

According to the police spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, between the 8am and noon, members of the immigration service in collaboration with the police, carried out checks, mainly on delivery drivers, to determine whether they were working legally.

In total 18 checks were carried, out and two drivers, aged 24 and 33, working for catering company without the necessary documents were booked.

A case of illegal employment is being investigated against them and their employers were also reported.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Famagusta business board promoting district development

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus News Digest: Govt offers tax breaks for high-earning foreigners when locals are struggling?

Rosie Charalambous

Man arrested at airport for trying to bring cannabis in luggage

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for vehicle arson in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Two men arrested for dealing meth, ecstasy in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Cypriot medicinal skincare startup commemorates successful project

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign